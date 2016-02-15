Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

North Swing / Jazz Manouche Coucy-la-Ville

North Swing / Jazz Manouche Coucy-la-Ville dimanche 15 février 2026.

North Swing / Jazz Manouche

Coucy-la-Ville Aisne

Trois musiciens passionnés (Sonia Rekis à l’accordéon, Eric Legrand à la guitare, Gauthier Dubuis à la contrebasse) vous entraînent dans un jazz manouche entraînant mêlant reprises et compositions.

Le 15 février à 16h
Salle polyvalente, Coucy-la-Ville 5 € / adulte

Coucy-la-Ville 02380 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 3 23 80 18 13  accueil@picardiedeschateaux.fr

