North Swing / Jazz Manouche Coucy-la-Ville

Trois musiciens passionnés (Sonia Rekis à l’accordéon, Eric Legrand à la guitare, Gauthier Dubuis à la contrebasse) vous entraînent dans un jazz manouche entraînant mêlant reprises et compositions.
Le 15 février à 16h
Salle polyvalente, Coucy-la-Ville 5 € / adulte 5 .
Coucy-la-Ville 02380 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 3 23 80 18 13 accueil@picardiedeschateaux.fr
