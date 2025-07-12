Northern Soul and Motown + 70’s chart soul La brousse Londigny
Northern Soul and Motown + 70’s chart soul La brousse Londigny samedi 12 juillet 2025.
Northern Soul and Motown + 70’s chart soul
La brousse Auberge du noyer Londigny Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-12 20:00:00
fin : 2025-07-12
Date(s) :
2025-07-12
.
La brousse Auberge du noyer Londigny 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 29 05 07
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Northern Soul and Motown + 70’s chart soul Londigny a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente