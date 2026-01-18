NOSFELL Limousis

NOSFELL

51 Chemin de la Grotte Limousis Aude

Début : 2026-03-27 19:00:00

fin : 2026-03-27

Chanson française.

Un concert exceptionnel dans un lieu d’exception.

Avec un artiste hors normes à l’amplitude vocale unique, qui viendra faire un cadeau aux chanceux présents, entre musique, corps et performance.

En prévision de la sortie de mon prochain album, j’aimerais vous proposer une performance solo et intimiste, où la voix, enclenchant le corps, tentera de porter nos traversées immobiles… Nosfell

Visite guidée de la grotte de 18h30 à 19h30 (tarif à 5,90€ sur présentation du billet du concert à régler sur place).

51 Chemin de la Grotte Limousis 11600 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 76 96 63 contact@11bouge.com

English :

French song.

An exceptional concert in an exceptional venue.

Featuring an extraordinary artist with a unique vocal range, who will be giving a gift to those lucky enough to attend, between music, body and performance.

In anticipation of the release of my next album, I’d like to offer you a solo, intimate performance, where the voice, engaging the body, will attempt to carry our immobile crossings… Nosfell

Guided tour of the grotto from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm (5.90? upon presentation of concert ticket, payable on site).

