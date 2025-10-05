NOUVEAU MONDE? – NOUVEAU MONDE ? – PALAIS NEPTUNE Toulon
NOUVEAU MONDE? – NOUVEAU MONDE ? Début : 2025-12-10 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
TOULON METROPOLE PRÉSENTE : NOUVEAU MONDEConcert symphoniquePiano Natacha KudritskayaDirection musicale Victorien VanoostenOrchestre de l’Opéra de ToulonBela Bartok Tanz suiteSerguei Prokofiev Concerto pour piano n°2Antonin Dvorak Symphonie n°9 « Du nouveau monde », Op. 95 Durée 2h entracte compris
