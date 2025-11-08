Novembre Gourmand Portes ouvertes Chez Morille La Bertonnière Augé
Novembre Gourmand Portes ouvertes Chez Morille
La Bertonnière Chez Morille Augé Deux-Sèvres
Début : 2025-11-08
fin : 2025-11-09
2025-11-08 2025-11-15 2025-11-22 2025-11-29
• PROMOTIONS spéciales et OFFRES exclusives
• VISITES GUIDÉES de la ferme et de notre fameuse Canard Académie
• DÉJEUNER sur place chaque midi (sans réservation)
• ANIMATIONS CULINAIRES et DÉGUSTATIONS GOURMANDES de nos produits
• GRANDE TOMBOLA avec des lots croustillants à gagner
Avec la présence de viticulteurs d’Anjou et de Champagne, et cette année, un nouveau producteur de Cognac & Pineau !
Sans oublier notre éleveur de bœuf Limousin et notre artisan chocolatier
+ D’INFOS SUR > https://www.chezmorille.fr/Novembre-gourmand .
La Bertonnière Chez Morille Augé 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 05 24 14 chez.morille@chezmorille.com
