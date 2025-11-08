Novembre Gourmand Portes ouvertes Chez Morille La Bertonnière Augé

Novembre Gourmand Portes ouvertes Chez Morille La Bertonnière Augé samedi 8 novembre 2025.

Novembre Gourmand Portes ouvertes Chez Morille

La Bertonnière Chez Morille Augé Deux-Sèvres

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2025-11-08

fin : 2025-11-09

Date(s) :

2025-11-08 2025-11-15 2025-11-22 2025-11-29

• PROMOTIONS spéciales et OFFRES exclusives

• VISITES GUIDÉES de la ferme et de notre fameuse Canard Académie

• DÉJEUNER sur place chaque midi (sans réservation)

• ANIMATIONS CULINAIRES et DÉGUSTATIONS GOURMANDES de nos produits

• GRANDE TOMBOLA avec des lots croustillants à gagner

Avec la présence de viticulteurs d’Anjou et de Champagne, et cette année, un nouveau producteur de Cognac & Pineau !

Sans oublier notre éleveur de bœuf Limousin et notre artisan chocolatier

+ D’INFOS SUR > https://www.chezmorille.fr/Novembre-gourmand .

La Bertonnière Chez Morille Augé 79400 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 05 24 14 chez.morille@chezmorille.com

