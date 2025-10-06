Nuit Cubaine – LES ARENES DE GRAND PARIS SUD Evry-Courcouronnes
Nuit Cubaine – LES ARENES DE GRAND PARIS SUD Evry-Courcouronnes vendredi 10 avril 2026.
Nuit Cubaine Début : 2026-04-10 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
VSE Live / Caramba / ZN prod présentent : NUIT CUBAINE RAUL PAZ & GRUPO COMPAY SEGUNDOSoirée exceptionnelle aux Arènes d’Evry pour une nuit Cubaine.. Caliente ! Présence de Raùl Paz et Grupo Compay Segundo. Ouverture des portes à 19H
Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici
LES ARENES DE GRAND PARIS SUD 2 RUE EUGÈNE THOMAS 91000 Evry-Courcouronnes 91