NUIT DES ARTS FOCUS SUR LE PROJET ARCHITECTES DE NOS RÊVES ET EXPOSITION Magasin numéro 3 (MN3) Belfort

Magasin numéro 3 (MN3) 26 Rue Président Roosevelt Belfort Territoire de Belfort
Début : 2025-10-10 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-10
2025-10-10
Avec Angèle Casanova et Séverine Nest
Œuvres de Tache Macules et Chloé Bilger
Entrée libre entre les spectacles
Tout public
Venez découvrir le dessin original créé par Tache Macules et l’accessoire lune-galette créé par Chloé Bilger pour Architectes de nos rêves. Cette rencontre vous permettra de découvrir le processus créatif du groupe et d’échanger avec Angèle et Séverine. .
Magasin numéro 3 (MN3) 26 Rue Président Roosevelt Belfort 90000 Territoire de Belfort Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 49 18 17 39 contact@mn3belfort.fr
