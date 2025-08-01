NUIT DES ÉTOILES Le Triadou

L’association Animo’Pic organise pour la 4ème année consécutive La Nuit des Étoiles Au programme de nombreuses animation, observation du soleil, puis du ciel étoilé.

Le Triadou 34270 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 63 60 17 75

English :

For the 4th year running, the Animo?Pic association is organizing « La Nuit des Étoiles » (Starry Night), a program featuring a wide range of activities, including observation of the sun and the starry sky.

German :

Der Verein Animo?Pic organisiert zum vierten Mal in Folge « La Nuit des Étoiles » (Die Nacht der Sterne). Auf dem Programm stehen zahlreiche Animationen, die Beobachtung der Sonne und des Sternenhimmels.

Italiano :

Per il 4° anno consecutivo, l’associazione Animo?Pic organizza « La Nuit des Étoiles » (Notte delle Stelle), un programma di attività che comprende l’osservazione del sole e delle stelle.

Espanol :

Por cuarto año consecutivo, la asociación Animo Pic organiza « La Noche de las Estrellas », un programa de actividades que incluye la observación del sol y las estrellas.

