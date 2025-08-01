Nuit des étoiles Saint-Léon 1 août 2025 07:00

rdv au Puy Saint Ambroise pour observer une pluie d’étoiles filantes. Ateliers animés par les associations Maya et Deneb: observation du ciel, exploration aux instruments et astromythologie.

bourg de saint léon

Saint-Léon 03220 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 34 61 31 tourisme@label-destination.com

English :

rdv at Puy Saint Ambroise to observe a shower of shooting stars. Workshops led by the Maya and Deneb associations: sky observation, instrument exploration and astromythology.

German :

treffpunkt: Puy Saint Ambroise, um einen Sternschnuppenregen zu beobachten. Workshops unter der Leitung der Vereine Maya und Deneb: Himmelsbeobachtung, Erkundung mit Instrumenten und Astromythologie.

Italiano :

appuntamento a Puy Saint Ambroise per osservare una pioggia di stelle cadenti. Laboratori condotti dalle associazioni Maya e Deneb: osservazione del cielo, esplorazione degli strumenti e astromitologia.

Espanol :

cita en Puy Saint Ambroise para asistir a una lluvia de estrellas fugaces. Talleres dirigidos por las asociaciones Maya y Deneb: observación del cielo, exploración de instrumentos y astromitología.

