NUIT DES MUSÉES AU MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE

25 Rue Blanquerie Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-23 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Visites sur le thème de la typographie, de Gutenberg à nos jours, démonstration d’impression, explications d’autres styles d’impressions comme la lithographie et la gravure taille douce.

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25 Rue Blanquerie Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 60 19 31 17

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Tours on the theme of typography, from Gutenberg to the present day, with printing demonstrations and explanations of other printing styles such as lithography and intaglio.

L’événement NUIT DES MUSÉES AU MUSÉE DE L’IMPRIMERIE Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Limouxin