Nuit d'Ivresse 4 Concerts rock L'Autre Lieu Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

L'Autre Lieu Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche

Début : 2025-10-11 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11

2025-10-11

Pour la 4e fois, l’association La Muse Noire présente la Nuit d’Ivresse, avec une très belle programmation, une soirée de concerts au P200 (Autre Lieu) avec

The Biscrokers https://www.biscrokers.org.

Ella Gunn https://ellagunn.company.site.

MINH [MAY] https://minhmay.bandcamp.com.

Ouverture des portes 19h00. Concerts 20h00.

Thème Oktoberfest!

Rock on and stay tuned !

Jauge 250 personnes max.

Lien billetterie > https://www.helloasso.com/…/ticket-d-entree-nuit-d…

Bar and Food.

Sonorisation par Son’arte.

On compte sur VOUS !

***l’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, à consommer avec modération. .

L’Autre Lieu Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie +33 6 77 78 03 98 delphinemoytier84@gmail.com

