Nuit d’Ivresse 4 Concerts rock L’Autre Lieu Cherbourg-en-Cotentin
Nuit d’Ivresse 4 Concerts rock L’Autre Lieu Cherbourg-en-Cotentin samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Nuit d’Ivresse 4 Concerts rock
L’Autre Lieu Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-11 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11
Date(s) :
2025-10-11
Pour la 4e fois, l’association La Muse Noire présente la Nuit d’Ivresse, avec une très belle programmation, une soirée de concerts au P200 (Autre Lieu) avec
The Biscrokers https://www.biscrokers.org.
Ella Gunn https://ellagunn.company.site.
MINH [MAY] https://minhmay.bandcamp.com.
Ouverture des portes 19h00. Concerts 20h00.
Thème Oktoberfest!
Rock on and stay tuned !
Jauge 250 personnes max.
Lien billetterie > https://www.helloasso.com/…/ticket-d-entree-nuit-d…
Bar and Food.
Sonorisation par Son’arte.
On compte sur VOUS !
***l’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, à consommer avec modération. .
L’Autre Lieu Cherbourg-Octeville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie +33 6 77 78 03 98 delphinemoytier84@gmail.com
English : Nuit d’Ivresse 4 Concerts rock
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Nuit d’Ivresse 4 Concerts rock Cherbourg-en-Cotentin a été mis à jour le 2025-10-01 par OT Cotentin Cherbourg-en-Cotentin