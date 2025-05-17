Nuit Européenne des Musées aux Bouchauds. – Ferme des Bouchaude Saint-Cybardeaux, 17 mai 2025 17:00, Saint-Cybardeaux.

Charente

Nuit Européenne des Musées aux Bouchauds. Ferme des Bouchaude ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN Saint-Cybardeaux Charente

Début : 2025-05-17 17:00:00

fin : 2025-05-17 22:00:00

2025-05-17

Nuit Européenne des Musées Samedi 17 mai

De 17h à 20h accès gratuit à l’Exposition temporaire « A table avec les Gallo-Romains » et jeux de piste.

De 20h30 à 22h Visite guidée nocturne sur le théâtre antique

Ferme des Bouchaude ESPACE D’INTERPRÉTATION DU GALLO-ROMAIN

Saint-Cybardeaux 16170 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 26 19

English :

European Museum Night Saturday May 17

5pm to 8pm Free admission to the temporary exhibition « A table avec les Gallo-Romains » and treasure hunt.

8:30pm to 10pm Guided nocturnal tour of the ancient theater

German :

Europäische Nacht der Museen Samstag, 17. Mai

Von 17:00 bis 20:00 Uhr Freier Eintritt in die Sonderausstellung « A table avec les Gallo-Romains » und Suchspiele.

Von 20:30 bis 22:00 Uhr Nachtführung über das antike Theater

Italiano :

Notte europea dei musei sabato 17 maggio

Dalle 17.00 alle 20.00 Ingresso gratuito alla mostra temporanea « A tavola con i Gallo-Romani » e caccia al tesoro.

Dalle 20.30 alle 22.00 Visita guidata notturna del teatro antico

Espanol :

Noche Europea de los Museos Sábado 17 de mayo

De 17.00 a 20.00 h Entrada gratuita a la exposición temporal « A la mesa con los galorromanos » y búsqueda del tesoro.

De 20.30 a 22.00 h Visita guiada nocturna al teatro antiguo

