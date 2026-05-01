Sigean

NUIT EUROPÉENNE DES MUSÉES NOCTURNE AU MUSÉE DES CORBIÈRES

Place de la Libération Sigean Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-23 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Dans le cadre de la Nuit Européennes des Musées, visitez le Musée des Corbières de 20h à 23h et découvrez l’histoire de Sigean et de son Oppidum Pré-Romain de Pech Maho en présence de la guide.

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Place de la Libération Sigean 11130 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 41 59 89 museedescorbieres@sigean.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of European Museum Night, visit the Musée des Corbières from 8pm to 11pm and discover the history of Sigean and its pre-Roman Oppidum at Pech Maho in the presence of the guide.

L’événement NUIT EUROPÉENNE DES MUSÉES NOCTURNE AU MUSÉE DES CORBIÈRES Sigean a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par