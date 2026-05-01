NUIT EUROPÉENNE DES MUSÉES NOCTURNE AU MUSÉE DES CORBIÈRES Sigean
NUIT EUROPÉENNE DES MUSÉES NOCTURNE AU MUSÉE DES CORBIÈRES Sigean samedi 23 mai 2026.
Sigean
NUIT EUROPÉENNE DES MUSÉES NOCTURNE AU MUSÉE DES CORBIÈRES
Place de la Libération Sigean Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-23 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Dans le cadre de la Nuit Européennes des Musées, visitez le Musée des Corbières de 20h à 23h et découvrez l’histoire de Sigean et de son Oppidum Pré-Romain de Pech Maho en présence de la guide.
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Place de la Libération Sigean 11130 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 41 59 89 museedescorbieres@sigean.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of European Museum Night, visit the Musée des Corbières from 8pm to 11pm and discover the history of Sigean and its pre-Roman Oppidum at Pech Maho in the presence of the guide.
L’événement NUIT EUROPÉENNE DES MUSÉES NOCTURNE AU MUSÉE DES CORBIÈRES Sigean a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par
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