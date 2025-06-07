NUITS DE LA FORÊT BALADE, CONTES ET LÉGENDES – Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste, 7 juin 2025 14:00, Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste.

Pyrénées-Orientales

NUITS DE LA FORÊT BALADE, CONTES ET LÉGENDES Refuge des Conques Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-06-07 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07 23:00:00

2025-06-07

14h à 17h30 | Balade dans la hêtraie sapinière animée par le technicien de la Réserve Naturelle suivie d’un apéritif offert

19h30 à 23 h | Conte et harpe en forêt « L’arbre et l’oiseau »

Refuge des Conques

Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste 66230 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 70 83

English :

2 5:30 pm | Walk in the beech-fir forest led by the Nature Reserve technician followed by a complimentary aperitif

7.30 pm to 11 pm | Storytelling and harp in the forest « L’arbre et l’oiseau » (The tree and the bird)

German :

14:00 bis 17:30 Uhr | Spaziergang durch den Tannen-Buchenwald, geleitet vom Techniker des Naturschutzgebiets, gefolgt von einem kostenlosen Aperitif

19:30 bis 23:00 Uhr | Märchen und Harfe im Wald « Der Baum und der Vogel »

Italiano :

14.00-17.30 | Passeggiata nella faggeta guidata dal tecnico della Riserva Naturale seguita da un aperitivo in omaggio

dalle 19.30 alle 23.00 | Racconto e arpa nel bosco « L’arbre et l’oiseau » (L’albero e l’uccello)

Espanol :

14.00 a 17.30 h | Paseo por el hayedo guiado por el técnico de la Reserva Natural seguido de un aperitivo de cortesía

19.30 a 23.00 h | Cuentacuentos y arpa en el bosque « L’arbre et l’oiseau » (El árbol y el pájaro)

