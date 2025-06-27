[Nuits des églises] Concert – Vailly-sur-Sauldre, 27 juin 2025 20:30, Vailly-sur-Sauldre.

Dans le cadre des Nuits des Églises, venez assister à un concert exceptionnel de Corine Balland, organiste, chanteuse soprano, pianiste et vielleuse, accompagnée du chœur Millésime

Vailly-sur-Sauldre 18260 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 12 41 84 59 claudine.mouton2@wanadoo.fr

English :

As part of the Nuits des Églises festival, come and enjoy an exceptional concert by Corine Balland, organist, soprano singer, pianist and hurdy-gurdy player, accompanied by the Millésime choir

German :

Im Rahmen der Nuits des Églises erleben Sie ein außergewöhnliches Konzert von Corine Balland, Organistin, Sopransängerin, Pianistin und Drehleierspielerin, begleitet vom Ch?ur Millésime

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival Nuits des Églises, venite a godervi un concerto eccezionale di Corine Balland, organista, cantante soprano, pianista e suonatrice di ghironda, accompagnata dal coro Millésime

Espanol :

En el marco del festival Nuits des Églises, venga a disfrutar de un concierto excepcional de Corine Balland, organista, cantante soprano, pianista y zanfonista, acompañada por el coro Millésime

