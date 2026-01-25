Nuits Harry Potter Librairie Jeux de Pages Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Nuits Harry Potter Librairie Jeux de Pages Saint-Jean-d’Angély vendredi 6 février 2026.
Nuits Harry Potter
Librairie Jeux de Pages 20 rue gambetta Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Début : 2026-02-06 19:00:00
fin : 2026-02-07 21:30:00
2026-02-06 2026-02-07
La librairie participe pour la deuxième année à la nuit Harry Potter,
grâce à Gallimard Jeunesse et à la passion de vos libraires !
+33 5 46 26 62 07 contact@jeuxdepages.fr
English :
For the second year running, the bookshop is taking part in Harry Potter Night,
thanks to Gallimard Jeunesse and the passion of your booksellers!
