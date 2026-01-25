Nuits Harry Potter Librairie Jeux de Pages Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Nuits Harry Potter

Début : 2026-02-06 19:00:00

fin : 2026-02-07 21:30:00

La librairie participe pour la deuxième année à la nuit Harry Potter,

grâce à Gallimard Jeunesse et à la passion de vos libraires !

Librairie Jeux de Pages 20 rue gambetta Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 26 62 07 contact@jeuxdepages.fr

English :

For the second year running, the bookshop is taking part in Harry Potter Night,

thanks to Gallimard Jeunesse and the passion of your booksellers!

L’événement Nuits Harry Potter Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2026-01-25 par Destination Vals de Saintonge Charentes Tourisme