Numéro 2 Thionville

Numéro 2

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-01-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-13

Date(s) :

2026-01-13

Sur scène, la lumière vacille sur Martin, éternel second, celui qui a frôlé la magie sans jamais l’incarner. Inspirée de Numéro 2 de Foenkinos, la pièce explore la blessure d’un rêve effleuré l’enfance suspendue au verdict d’un casting, l’ombre portée du succès d’autrui, la lente reconquête de soi. Entre humour et mélancolie, le théâtre révèle la beauté fragile des vies en marge de la lumière.

D’après NUMÉRO DEUX de David Foenkinos © Éditions Gallimard

Adaptation Leonard Prain

Mise en scène Sophie Accard

Musique originale Cascadeur

Co-production Ki m’aime Me Suive, Théatre Tristan Bernard, Red Velvet,

Quartier libre Productions et Chérubin ProductionsTout public

30 .

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 01 24 info@theatre-thionville.fr

English :

On stage, the light flickers on Martin, the eternal second, the one who came close to magic without ever embodying it. Inspired by Foenkinos?s « Numéro 2 », the play explores the wounds of a dream that never came true: childhood hanging on the verdict of a casting, the shadow cast by someone else?s success, the slow reconquest of the self. Between humor and melancholy, the theater reveals the fragile beauty of lives on the bangs of the light.

Based on NUMÉRO DEUX by David Foenkinos © Éditions Gallimard

Adapted by Leonard Prain

Directed by Sophie Accard

Original music: Cascadeur

Co-production: Ki m?aime Me Suive, Théatre Tristan Bernard, Red Velvet,

Quartier libre Productions and Chérubin Productions

German :

Auf der Bühne flackert das Licht auf Martin, den ewigen Zweiten, der der Magie nahe gekommen ist, ohne sie jemals zu verkörpern. Inspiriert von Foenkinos’ « Numéro 2 » erforscht das Stück die Wunden eines gestreiften Traums: die Kindheit, die vom Urteil einer Castingshow abhängt, der Schatten, den der Erfolg anderer wirft, die langsame Rückeroberung des eigenen Ichs. Zwischen Humor und Melancholie enthüllt das Theater die zerbrechliche Schönheit von Leben am Rande des Lichts.

Nach NUMÉRO DEUX von David Foenkinos © Éditions Gallimard

Adaptation: Leonard Prain

Regie: Sophie Accard

Originalmusik: Cascadeur

Koproduktion: Ki m?aime Me Suive, Théatre Tristan Bernard, Red Velvet,

Quartier libre Productions und Chérubin Productions

Italiano :

Sul palco, la luce si accende su Martin, l’eterno secondo, colui che si è avvicinato alla magia senza mai incarnarla. Ispirato a « Numéro 2 » di Foenkinos, lo spettacolo esplora le ferite di un sogno accantonato: l’infanzia appesa al verdetto di un casting, l’ombra del successo altrui, il lento recupero di se stessi. Tra umorismo e malinconia, il teatro rivela la fragile bellezza delle vite ai margini della luce.

Tratto da NUMÉRO DEUX di David Foenkinos © Éditions Gallimard

Adattato da Leonard Prain

Regia di Sophie Accard

Musica originale: Cascadeur

Coproduzione: Ki m?aime Me Suive, Théatre Tristan Bernard, Red Velvet,

Quartier libre Productions e Chérubin Productions

Espanol :

En el escenario, la luz parpadea sobre Martin, el eterno segundón, el que se ha acercado a la magia sin llegar a encarnarla. Inspirada en « Número 2 » de Foenkinos, la obra explora las heridas de un sueño que se ha dejado de lado: la infancia pendiente del veredicto de un casting, la sombra proyectada por el éxito ajeno, la lenta recuperación de uno mismo. Entre el humor y la melancolía, el teatro revela la frágil belleza de las vidas al margen de la luz.

Basado en NUMÉRO DEUX de David Foenkinos © Éditions Gallimard

Adaptación de Leonard Prain

Dirección: Sophie Accard

Música original: Cascadeur

Coproducción: Ki m?aime Me Suive, Théatre Tristan Bernard, Red Velvet,

Quartier libre Productions y Chérubin Productions

L’événement Numéro 2 Thionville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-05 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME