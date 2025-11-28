NUTRIENT BISTROT TRACK Lille

NUTRIENT Vendredi 28 novembre, 21h00 BISTROT TRACK Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

House, World Music, Dance

Instagram

Mixcloud

BISTROT TRACK 158 rue du Molinel, 59800 Lille Lille 59800 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/p/Bistrot-TRACK-61556534655689/?locale=fr_FR [{« data »: {« author »: « nutrient_jam », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « lulu dit nutri (@nutrient_jam) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/279865683_536828791156493_8327314456789515301_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=105&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QG_6M_Ffs_LQYpI_Pp3tEd299K70oyaOx6pgox5WmxvE16ebA_PQVfJQ1uAK3VVRjU&_nc_ohc=w9iWnhlv3EIQ7kNvwHzGXwE&_nc_gid=MBXJMJcw8Inn1rTeespKow&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfWILO0WT16JjFnH3tl1qRYBpjYsUvyx264DrpmXAnv4WQ&oe=68BCEC8A&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/nutrient_jam/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/nutrient_jam/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.mixcloud.com/NutrientValue/ »}] Bar-Bistrot dédié à la culture électronique, nous comptons bien vous régaler à tous les niveaux.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars House World Music