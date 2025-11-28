Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

NUTRIENT BISTROT TRACK Lille vendredi 28 novembre 2025.

NUTRIENT Vendredi 28 novembre, 21h00 BISTROT TRACK Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00
Fin : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

House, World Music, Dance
Instagram
Mixcloud

BISTROT TRACK 158 rue du Molinel, 59800 Lille Lille 59800 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France Bar-Bistrot dédié à la culture électronique, nous comptons bien vous régaler à tous les niveaux. 

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/nutrient_jam/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.mixcloud.com/NutrientValue/ »}] Bar-Bistrot dédié à la culture électronique, nous comptons bien vous régaler à tous les niveaux.
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars House World Music