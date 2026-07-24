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AGENDA · Magalas

OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE Magalas

mercredi 12 août 2026 · Magalas

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 12 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 12 août 2026
Adresse
Chemin de Rignac
Ville
34480 Magalas
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Magalas

OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE

Chemin de Rignac Magalas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :
2026-08-12

La Ville de Magalas vous invite à partager ce spectacle unique dans une ambiance conviviale. Rendez vous le 12 août 2026 à partir de 18h45 au Boulodrome municipal.
Au programme Observation de l’éclipse en toute sécurité, Food trucks salés & sucrés.
Pour observer le Soleil, le port de lunettes spéciales certifiées CE (norme ISO 12312-2) est obligatoire, possibilité d’en achetr sur place.
  .

Chemin de Rignac Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19 

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English : OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE

The City of Magalas invites you to enjoy this unique show in a friendly atmosphere. Join us on August 12, 2026, starting at 6:45 p.m. at the Municipal Boules Court.
On the program: Safe solar eclipse viewing, savory and sweet food trucks.
To view the Sun, you must wear special CE-certified sunglasses (ISO 12312-2 standard); they will be available for purchase on site.

L’événement OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE Magalas a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS

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