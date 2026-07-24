OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE Magalas
mercredi 12 août 2026 · Magalas
Informations pratiques
Magalas
OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE
Chemin de Rignac Magalas Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
La Ville de Magalas vous invite à partager ce spectacle unique dans une ambiance conviviale. Rendez vous le 12 août 2026 à partir de 18h45 au Boulodrome municipal.
Au programme Observation de l’éclipse en toute sécurité, Food trucks salés & sucrés.
Pour observer le Soleil, le port de lunettes spéciales certifiées CE (norme ISO 12312-2) est obligatoire, possibilité d’en achetr sur place.
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Chemin de Rignac Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19
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English : OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE
The City of Magalas invites you to enjoy this unique show in a friendly atmosphere. Join us on August 12, 2026, starting at 6:45 p.m. at the Municipal Boules Court.
On the program: Safe solar eclipse viewing, savory and sweet food trucks.
To view the Sun, you must wear special CE-certified sunglasses (ISO 12312-2 standard); they will be available for purchase on site.
L’événement OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE Magalas a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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