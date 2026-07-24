Informations pratiques

Magalas

OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE

Chemin de Rignac Magalas Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12

fin : 2026-08-12

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

La Ville de Magalas vous invite à partager ce spectacle unique dans une ambiance conviviale. Rendez vous le 12 août 2026 à partir de 18h45 au Boulodrome municipal.

Au programme Observation de l’éclipse en toute sécurité, Food trucks salés & sucrés.

Pour observer le Soleil, le port de lunettes spéciales certifiées CE (norme ISO 12312-2) est obligatoire, possibilité d’en achetr sur place.

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Chemin de Rignac Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 20 19

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English : OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE

The City of Magalas invites you to enjoy this unique show in a friendly atmosphere. Join us on August 12, 2026, starting at 6:45 p.m. at the Municipal Boules Court.

On the program: Safe solar eclipse viewing, savory and sweet food trucks.

To view the Sun, you must wear special CE-certified sunglasses (ISO 12312-2 standard); they will be available for purchase on site.

L’événement OBSERVATION DE L’ÉCLIPSE Magalas a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS