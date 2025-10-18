Ocotbre Rose Chorale Se Cantaben Place du Marché Lagruère

samedi 18 octobre 2025

Ocotbre Rose Chorale Se Cantaben

Place du Marché Collégiale Saint-Vincent Lagruère Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

La chorale SE CANTABEN se produira le samedi 18 Octobre 2025 à 20h30 en la collégiale Saint Vincent au MAS D'AGENAIS.

La chorale SE CANTABEN se produira le samedi 18 Octobre 2025 à 20h30 en la collégiale Saint Vincent au MAS D’AGENAIS. .

Place du Marché Collégiale Saint-Vincent Lagruère 47430 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 89 50 37 mairiedumasdagenais@collectivite47.fr

English : Ocotbre Rose Chorale Se Cantaben

The SE CANTABEN choir will perform on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 8:30pm in the collegiate church of Saint Vincent at MAS D'AGENAIS.

German : Ocotbre Rose Chorale Se Cantaben

Der Chor SE CANTABEN wird am Samstag, den 18. Oktober 2025 um 20:30 Uhr in der Stiftskirche Saint Vincent in Le MAS D'AGENAIS auftreten.

Italiano :

Il coro SE CANTABEN si esibirà sabato 18 ottobre 2025 alle 20.30 nella collegiata di Saint Vincent a MAS D'AGENAIS.

Espanol : Ocotbre Rose Chorale Se Cantaben

El coro SE CANTABEN actuará el sábado 18 de octubre de 2025 a las 20.30 h en la colegiata Saint Vincent de MAS D'AGENAIS.

