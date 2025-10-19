Octobre rose à Vit Tel Ta Nature FORET PARC Vittel
Octobre rose à Vit Tel Ta Nature FORET PARC Vittel dimanche 19 octobre 2025.
Octobre rose à Vit Tel Ta Nature
FORET PARC Entre Vittel et Contrexéville Vittel Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-19 11:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-19
Shooting photo (11h à 16h)
Spectacle de la compagnie Rêv’ersibles “Coquin de sort” & animations (14h30)
Grande tombola avec de nombreux lots à gagner (17h)
Buvette & crêpes
Balade en forêt
L’intégralité des bénéfices sera reversé à l’Association Vit’Elle en Rose
Venez nombreux partager un moment convivial et solidaire au cœur de la natureTout public
0 .
FORET PARC Entre Vittel et Contrexéville Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 26 37 35 25 vitteltanature@gmail.com
English :
Photo shoots (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Rêv?ersibles company show ?Coquin de sort? & entertainment (2:30pm)
Grand tombola with lots of prizes to be won (5pm)
Refreshment bar & crêpes
Forest walk
All profits will be donated to the Vit’Elle en Rose association
Come one, come all to share a convivial moment of solidarity in the heart of nature
German :
Fotoshooting (11:00 bis 16:00 Uhr)
Aufführung der Compagnie Rêv?ersibles ?Coquin de sort? & Animationen (14.30 Uhr)
Große Tombola mit vielen Preisen (17 Uhr)
Getränke und Crêpes
Spaziergang durch den Wald
Der gesamte Erlös geht an den Verein Vit’Elle en Rose
Kommen Sie zahlreich, um einen geselligen und solidarischen Moment im Herzen der Natur zu erleben
Italiano :
Servizi fotografici (dalle 11.00 alle 16.00)
Spettacolo della compagnia Rêv?ersibles Coquin de sort e intrattenimento (ore 14.30)
Grande tombola con tanti premi in palio (ore 17.00)
Bar e frittelle per rifocillarsi
Passeggiata nella foresta
Tutti i proventi saranno devoluti all’Associazione Vit’Elle en Rose
Venite tutti a condividere un momento conviviale di solidarietà nel cuore della natura
Espanol :
Sesiones fotográficas (de 11:00 a 16:00)
Espectáculo de la compañía Rêv?ersibles ?Coquin de sort? y animación (14.30 h)
Gran tómbola con numerosos premios (17.00 h)
Bar y tortitas
Paseo por el bosque
Todos los beneficios se destinarán a la Asociación Vit’Elle en Rose
Vengan todos a compartir un momento de convivencia y solidaridad en plena naturaleza
L’événement Octobre rose à Vit Tel Ta Nature Vittel a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE