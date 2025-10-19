Octobre rose à Vit Tel Ta Nature FORET PARC Vittel

Octobre rose à Vit Tel Ta Nature FORET PARC Vittel dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

Octobre rose à Vit Tel Ta Nature

FORET PARC Entre Vittel et Contrexéville Vittel Vosges

Shooting photo (11h à 16h)

Spectacle de la compagnie Rêv’ersibles “Coquin de sort” & animations (14h30)

Grande tombola avec de nombreux lots à gagner (17h)

Buvette & crêpes

Balade en forêt

L’intégralité des bénéfices sera reversé à l’Association Vit’Elle en Rose

Venez nombreux partager un moment convivial et solidaire au cœur de la natureTout public

FORET PARC Entre Vittel et Contrexéville Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 26 37 35 25 vitteltanature@gmail.com

English :

Photo shoots (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Rêv?ersibles company show ?Coquin de sort? & entertainment (2:30pm)

Grand tombola with lots of prizes to be won (5pm)

Refreshment bar & crêpes

Forest walk

All profits will be donated to the Vit’Elle en Rose association

Come one, come all to share a convivial moment of solidarity in the heart of nature

German :

Fotoshooting (11:00 bis 16:00 Uhr)

Aufführung der Compagnie Rêv?ersibles ?Coquin de sort? & Animationen (14.30 Uhr)

Große Tombola mit vielen Preisen (17 Uhr)

Getränke und Crêpes

Spaziergang durch den Wald

Der gesamte Erlös geht an den Verein Vit’Elle en Rose

Kommen Sie zahlreich, um einen geselligen und solidarischen Moment im Herzen der Natur zu erleben

Italiano :

Servizi fotografici (dalle 11.00 alle 16.00)

Spettacolo della compagnia Rêv?ersibles Coquin de sort e intrattenimento (ore 14.30)

Grande tombola con tanti premi in palio (ore 17.00)

Bar e frittelle per rifocillarsi

Passeggiata nella foresta

Tutti i proventi saranno devoluti all’Associazione Vit’Elle en Rose

Venite tutti a condividere un momento conviviale di solidarietà nel cuore della natura

Espanol :

Sesiones fotográficas (de 11:00 a 16:00)

Espectáculo de la compañía Rêv?ersibles ?Coquin de sort? y animación (14.30 h)

Gran tómbola con numerosos premios (17.00 h)

Bar y tortitas

Paseo por el bosque

Todos los beneficios se destinarán a la Asociación Vit’Elle en Rose

Vengan todos a compartir un momento de convivencia y solidaridad en plena naturaleza

