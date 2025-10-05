Octobre Rose Aumetz
Octobre Rose Aumetz dimanche 5 octobre 2025.
Octobre Rose
6 place de l’Hôtel de Ville Aumetz Moselle
Balade gourmande et circuit touristique avec plusieurs arrêts gourmands prévus.
Inscription avant le 26 septembre en mairie.
Le tarif comprend les arrêts gourmands et un t-shirt Octobre Rose.Tout public
6 place de l’Hôtel de Ville Aumetz 57710 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 91 90 63 aumetz.mairie@orange.fr
English :
Gourmet stroll and tourist circuit with several gourmet stops planned.
Registration before September 26 at the town hall.
Price includes gourmet stops and a Pink October t-shirt.
German :
Gourmet-Spaziergang und touristische Rundfahrt mit mehreren geplanten Gourmet-Stopps.
Anmeldung vor dem 26. September im Rathaus.
Der Preis beinhaltet die Gourmet-Stopps und ein Rosa-Oktober-T-Shirt.
Italiano :
Passeggiata gastronomica e percorso turistico con diverse tappe gastronomiche.
Iscrizioni entro il 26 settembre presso il Municipio.
Il prezzo comprende le soste gastronomiche e una maglietta dell’Ottobre Rosa.
Espanol :
Paseo gastronómico y ruta turística con varias paradas gastronómicas previstas.
Inscripciones antes del 26 de septiembre en el Ayuntamiento.
El precio incluye las paradas gastronómicas y una camiseta Pink October.
