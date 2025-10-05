Octobre Rose Aumetz

Octobre Rose Aumetz dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

6 place de l’Hôtel de Ville Aumetz Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-05 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 13:00:00

2025-10-05

Balade gourmande et circuit touristique avec plusieurs arrêts gourmands prévus.

Inscription avant le 26 septembre en mairie.

Le tarif comprend les arrêts gourmands et un t-shirt Octobre Rose.Tout public

6 place de l’Hôtel de Ville Aumetz 57710 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 91 90 63 aumetz.mairie@orange.fr

English :

Gourmet stroll and tourist circuit with several gourmet stops planned.

Registration before September 26 at the town hall.

Price includes gourmet stops and a Pink October t-shirt.

German :

Gourmet-Spaziergang und touristische Rundfahrt mit mehreren geplanten Gourmet-Stopps.

Anmeldung vor dem 26. September im Rathaus.

Der Preis beinhaltet die Gourmet-Stopps und ein Rosa-Oktober-T-Shirt.

Italiano :

Passeggiata gastronomica e percorso turistico con diverse tappe gastronomiche.

Iscrizioni entro il 26 settembre presso il Municipio.

Il prezzo comprende le soste gastronomiche e una maglietta dell’Ottobre Rosa.

Espanol :

Paseo gastronómico y ruta turística con varias paradas gastronómicas previstas.

Inscripciones antes del 26 de septiembre en el Ayuntamiento.

El precio incluye las paradas gastronómicas y una camiseta Pink October.

