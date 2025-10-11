Octobre rose Circuit vélo, pédestre Ault

Octobre rose Circuit vélo, pédestre Ault samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Octobre rose Circuit vélo, pédestre

27 Bis Grande Rue Ault Somme

Tarif : 1 – 1 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Participation de 1€

– 9h Circuit vélo 15 Km Départ devant l’espace de loisirs du Phare et arrivée en mairie pour partager le pot)

– 9h Circuit marche 2 parcours 2 Km et 4 Km (Départ devant la mairie)

Organisé par la commune d’Ault et le CCAS, pour soutenir la lutte contre le cancer du sein.

En partenariat avec les associations locales

Divers stands Vente de nœuds Vin d’honneur offert par la municipalité au retour des 2 parcours.

27 Bis Grande Rue Ault 80460 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 60 41 21

English :

Participation of 1?

– 9 a.m.: 15 km bike ride Start in front of the lighthouse leisure center and finish at the town hall to share a drink)

– 9am: Walking circuit 2 routes: 2 Km and 4 Km (Start in front of the town hall)

Organized by the commune of Ault and the CCAS, in support of the fight against breast cancer.

In partnership with local associations

Various stands Sale of n?uds Vin d’honneur offered by the municipality at the end of the 2 routes.

German :

Teilnahme von 1 ?

– 9 Uhr: Fahrradtour 15 Km Start vor dem Freizeitzentrum Phare und Ankunft im Rathaus, um einen Umtrunk zu genießen)

– 9 Uhr: Wanderung 2 Strecken: 2 km und 4 km (Start vor dem Rathaus)

Organisiert von der Gemeinde Ault und dem CCAS, um den Kampf gegen Brustkrebs zu unterstützen.

In Partnerschaft mit den örtlichen Vereinen

Verschiedene Stände Verkauf von N?uds Von der Gemeinde angebotener Ehrenwein nach der Rückkehr der beiden Strecken.

Italiano :

Partecipazione di 1?

– ore 9.00: Giro in bicicletta di 15 km Partenza di fronte al centro ricreativo Lighthouse e arrivo al municipio per condividere un aperitivo)

– ore 9: circuito a piedi 2 percorsi: 2 km e 4 km (partenza davanti al municipio)

Organizzata dal comune di Ault e dalla CCAS, per sostenere la lotta contro il cancro al seno.

In collaborazione con le associazioni locali

Vari stand Vendita di soprammobili Vin d’honneur offerto dal comune alla fine dei 2 percorsi.

Espanol :

Participación de 1?

– 9 h: Paseo en bicicleta de 15 km Salida frente al centro de ocio Lighthouse y llegada al ayuntamiento para compartir una bebida)

– 9 h: Circuito a pie 2 recorridos: 2 km y 4 km (Salida frente al ayuntamiento)

Organizado por el municipio de Ault y la CCAS, para apoyar la lucha contra el cáncer de mama.

En colaboración con las asociaciones locales

Varios stands Venta de chucherías Vin d’honneur ofrecido por el ayuntamiento al final de los 2 recorridos.

L’événement Octobre rose Circuit vélo, pédestre Ault a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS