Octobre Rose Concert Gospel Lampaul-Guimiliau

Octobre Rose Concert Gospel

Eglise Notre-Dame Lampaul-Guimiliau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-04 20:00:00
fin : 2025-10-04

Date(s) :
2025-10-04

Avec les chorales Power of Gospel de Lampaul-Guimiliau et Gospel Poh’wer de Carhaix.

Participation au chapeau.   .

Eglise Notre-Dame Lampaul-Guimiliau 29400 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 73 20 80 22 

