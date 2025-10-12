Octobre rose | La Compiégnoise Compiègne
Échauffement 9h30
Départs 10h (14h30 pour la PandaRose)
1€ / participant reversé pour la rechreche à l’Institut Gustave Roussy. Une autre partie du bénéfice est consacrée à la réalisation de projets sport-santé et de prévention pour des personnes en traitement ou en rémission.
Un programme pour tous
– La Compéignoise
– La Funny Men’s
– La Run To Be
– La Compi Street & Pick-Up
– La PandaRose
English :
Warm-up: 9:30 am
Starts: 10 a.m. (2:30 p.m. for the PandaRose)
1? / participant donated to Institut Gustave Roussy for research. Another part of the profit is dedicated to the realization of sport-health and prevention projects for people undergoing treatment or in remission.
A program for everyone:
– La Compéignoise
– La Funny Men’s
– La Run To Be
– La Compi Street & Pick-Up
– La PandaRose
German :
Aufwärmen: 9.30 Uhr
Starts: 10 Uhr (14:30 Uhr für die PandaRose)
1 ? / Teilnehmer geht als Spende für die Forschung an das Institut Gustave Roussy. Ein weiterer Teil des Gewinns wird für die Durchführung von Gesundheitssport- und Präventionsprojekten für Menschen in Behandlung oder Remission verwendet.
Ein Programm für alle
– La Compéignoise
– La Funny Men’s
– La Run To Be
– Die Compi Street & Pick-Up
– La PandaRose
Italiano :
Riscaldamento: 9.30
Inizio: ore 10 (14.30 per la PandaRose)
1 / partecipante devoluto alla ricerca dell’Institut Gustave Roussy. Un’altra parte del ricavato è destinata a progetti di salute e prevenzione per persone in cura o in remissione.
Un programma per tutti:
– La Compéignoise
– Il Funny Men’s
– La corsa per essere
– La Compi Street & Pick-Up
– La PandaRose
Espanol :
Calentamiento: 9h30
Salidas: 10h (14h30 para el PandaRose)
1 / participante donado a la investigación en el Instituto Gustave Roussy. Otra parte de la recaudación se destina a proyectos de salud y prevención para personas en tratamiento o en remisión.
Un programa para todos:
– La Compéignoise
– La Compéignoise
– La Carrera de Ser
– La Compi Street & Pick-Up
– La PandaRose
