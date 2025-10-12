Octobre rose | La Compiégnoise Compiègne

Octobre rose | La Compiégnoise Compiègne dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Octobre rose | La Compiégnoise

1 Boulevard Victor Hugo Compiègne Oise

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 16 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-12 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-12

Date(s) :

2025-10-12

Échauffement 9h30

Départs 10h (14h30 pour la PandaRose)

1€ / participant reversé pour la rechreche à l’Institut Gustave Roussy. Une autre partie du bénéfice est consacrée à la réalisation de projets sport-santé et de prévention pour des personnes en traitement ou en rémission.

Un programme pour tous

– La Compéignoise

– La Funny Men’s

– La Run To Be

– La Compi Street & Pick-Up

– La PandaRose

1 Boulevard Victor Hugo Compiègne 60200 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 40 01 00 tourisme@agglo-compiegne.fr

English :

Warm-up: 9:30 am

Starts: 10 a.m. (2:30 p.m. for the PandaRose)

1? / participant donated to Institut Gustave Roussy for research. Another part of the profit is dedicated to the realization of sport-health and prevention projects for people undergoing treatment or in remission.

A program for everyone:

– La Compéignoise

– La Funny Men’s

– La Run To Be

– La Compi Street & Pick-Up

– La PandaRose

German :

Aufwärmen: 9.30 Uhr

Starts: 10 Uhr (14:30 Uhr für die PandaRose)

1 ? / Teilnehmer geht als Spende für die Forschung an das Institut Gustave Roussy. Ein weiterer Teil des Gewinns wird für die Durchführung von Gesundheitssport- und Präventionsprojekten für Menschen in Behandlung oder Remission verwendet.

Ein Programm für alle

– La Compéignoise

– La Funny Men’s

– La Run To Be

– Die Compi Street & Pick-Up

– La PandaRose

Italiano :

Riscaldamento: 9.30

Inizio: ore 10 (14.30 per la PandaRose)

1 / partecipante devoluto alla ricerca dell’Institut Gustave Roussy. Un’altra parte del ricavato è destinata a progetti di salute e prevenzione per persone in cura o in remissione.

Un programma per tutti:

– La Compéignoise

– Il Funny Men’s

– La corsa per essere

– La Compi Street & Pick-Up

– La PandaRose

Espanol :

Calentamiento: 9h30

Salidas: 10h (14h30 para el PandaRose)

1 / participante donado a la investigación en el Instituto Gustave Roussy. Otra parte de la recaudación se destina a proyectos de salud y prevención para personas en tratamiento o en remisión.

Un programa para todos:

– La Compéignoise

– La Compéignoise

– La Carrera de Ser

– La Compi Street & Pick-Up

– La PandaRose

