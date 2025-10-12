Octobre rose Marche Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle
Octobre rose Marche Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Octobre rose Marche
Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle Somme
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-12 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
– 9h30 rdv à la mairie.
– 10h Départ de la marche
Au retour, petit-déjeuner offert.
– 9h30 rdv à la mairie.
– 10h Départ de la marche
Au retour, petit-déjeuner offert. .
Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle 80220 Somme Hauts-de-France info@destination-letreport-mers.fr
English :
– 9:30 am: Meeting point at the town hall.
– 10am: Start of the walk
Free breakfast on return.
German :
– 9:30 Uhr: Treffpunkt am Rathaus.
– 10.00 Uhr: Start der Wanderung
Auf dem Rückweg wird ein Frühstück angeboten.
Italiano :
– 9.30: Punto di incontro presso il Municipio.
– 10.00: Inizio della passeggiata
Colazione libera sulla via del ritorno.
Espanol :
– 9.30 h: Punto de encuentro en el Ayuntamiento.
– 10h: Inicio de la marcha
Desayuno gratuito a la vuelta.
L’événement Octobre rose Marche Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS