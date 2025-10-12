Octobre rose Marche Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle

Octobre rose Marche Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Octobre rose Marche

Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle Somme

Début : 2025-10-12 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-12

– 9h30 rdv à la mairie.

– 10h Départ de la marche

Au retour, petit-déjeuner offert.

Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle 80220 Somme Hauts-de-France info@destination-letreport-mers.fr

English :

– 9:30 am: Meeting point at the town hall.

– 10am: Start of the walk

Free breakfast on return.

German :

– 9:30 Uhr: Treffpunkt am Rathaus.

– 10.00 Uhr: Start der Wanderung

Auf dem Rückweg wird ein Frühstück angeboten.

Italiano :

– 9.30: Punto di incontro presso il Municipio.

– 10.00: Inizio della passeggiata

Colazione libera sulla via del ritorno.

Espanol :

– 9.30 h: Punto de encuentro en el Ayuntamiento.

– 10h: Inicio de la marcha

Desayuno gratuito a la vuelta.

L’événement Octobre rose Marche Bouvaincourt-sur-Bresle a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS