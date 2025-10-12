Octobre Rose Marche La Majire Maizières-lès-Metz

Octobre Rose Marche La Majire Maizières-lès-Metz dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Octobre Rose Marche La Majire

parc de brieux Maizières-lès-Metz Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-12 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-12

La Majire, la marche maizièroise au profit d’Octobre Rose, est de retour le dimanche 12 octobre. Son objectif ? Marcher ensemble pour soutenir la lutte contre le cancer du sein.

Informations pratiques

Marche mixte | Ouverte à tous

Parcours de 5.6 km

Collation offerte à l’arrivée

Tous en mouvement pour une bonne causeTout public

parc de brieux Maizières-lès-Metz 57280 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 80 44 31

English :

La Majire, Maizièro?s walk in aid of Pink October, is back on Sunday October 12. The aim? Walk together to support the fight against breast cancer.

Practical information

Mixed walk | Open to all

5.6 km route

Refreshments on arrival

All in motion for a good cause

German :

La Majire, der Marsch von Maizière zugunsten des Rosa Oktobers, findet am Sonntag, dem 12. Oktober, wieder statt. Sein Ziel? Gemeinsam marschieren, um den Kampf gegen Brustkrebs zu unterstützen.

Praktische Informationen

Gemischte Wanderung | Offen für alle

Strecke von 5,6 km

Kostenloser Imbiss am Ziel

Alle in Bewegung für einen guten Zweck

Italiano :

Domenica 12 ottobre torna La Majire, la camminata locale a favore dell’Ottobre Rosa. L’obiettivo? Camminare insieme per sostenere la lotta contro il cancro al seno.

Informazioni pratiche

Camminata mista | Aperta a tutti

Percorso di 5,6 km

Ristoro all’arrivo

Tutti in movimento per una buona causa

Espanol :

La Majire, la marcha local a favor del Octubre Rosa, vuelve el domingo 12 de octubre. ¿El objetivo? Caminar juntos para apoyar la lucha contra el cáncer de mama.

Información práctica

Marcha mixta | Abierta a todos

Recorrido de 5,6 km

Refrigerio a la llegada

Todo en movimiento por una buena causa

