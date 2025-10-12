Octobre Rose Marche La Majire Maizières-lès-Metz
Octobre Rose Marche La Majire Maizières-lès-Metz dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Octobre Rose Marche La Majire
parc de brieux Maizières-lès-Metz Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-12 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-12
2025-10-12
La Majire, la marche maizièroise au profit d’Octobre Rose, est de retour le dimanche 12 octobre. Son objectif ? Marcher ensemble pour soutenir la lutte contre le cancer du sein.
Informations pratiques
Marche mixte | Ouverte à tous
Parcours de 5.6 km
Collation offerte à l’arrivée
Tous en mouvement pour une bonne cause
parc de brieux Maizières-lès-Metz 57280 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 80 44 31
English :
La Majire, Maizièro?s walk in aid of Pink October, is back on Sunday October 12. The aim? Walk together to support the fight against breast cancer.
Practical information
Mixed walk | Open to all
5.6 km route
Refreshments on arrival
All in motion for a good cause
German :
La Majire, der Marsch von Maizière zugunsten des Rosa Oktobers, findet am Sonntag, dem 12. Oktober, wieder statt. Sein Ziel? Gemeinsam marschieren, um den Kampf gegen Brustkrebs zu unterstützen.
Praktische Informationen
Gemischte Wanderung | Offen für alle
Strecke von 5,6 km
Kostenloser Imbiss am Ziel
Alle in Bewegung für einen guten Zweck
Italiano :
Domenica 12 ottobre torna La Majire, la camminata locale a favore dell’Ottobre Rosa. L’obiettivo? Camminare insieme per sostenere la lotta contro il cancro al seno.
Informazioni pratiche
Camminata mista | Aperta a tutti
Percorso di 5,6 km
Ristoro all’arrivo
Tutti in movimento per una buona causa
Espanol :
La Majire, la marcha local a favor del Octubre Rosa, vuelve el domingo 12 de octubre. ¿El objetivo? Caminar juntos para apoyar la lucha contra el cáncer de mama.
Información práctica
Marcha mixta | Abierta a todos
Recorrido de 5,6 km
Refrigerio a la llegada
Todo en movimiento por una buena causa
L’événement Octobre Rose Marche La Majire Maizières-lès-Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par DESTINATION AMNEVILLE