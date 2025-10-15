Octorreur à L’Epée de Bois Cinéma L’Epée de Bois Paris
Octorreur à L'Epée de Bois Cinéma L'Epée de Bois Paris mercredi 15 octobre 2025.
Haute tension Interdit -16 ans• 1h 31min
Réalisation : Alexandre Aja
Casting :Cécile de France, Maïwenn, Philippe Nahon
Genre :Thriller, Épouvante-horreur
Mercredi 15 octobre : 20:40 – Samedi 18 octobre : 18:50
La Nuit du chasseur 1h 32min
Réalisation : Charles Laughton
Casting :Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish
Genre :Thriller, Drame, Épouvante-horreur
Vendredi 17 octobre : 18:00 – Samedi 18 octobre : 20:45
The Thing Interdit -12 ans• 1h 48min
Réalisation : John Carpenter
Casting :Kurt Russell, T.K. Carter, Wilford Brimley
Genre :Épouvante-horreur, Science fiction
Mercredi 22 octobre : 20:30 – Vendredi 24 octobre : 18:30
Prince des ténèbres Interdit -12 ans •1h 42min
Réalisation :John Carpenter
Casting :Donald Pleasence, Jameson Parker, Victor Wong
Genre :Épouvante-horreur
Vendredi 24 octobre : 20:40 – Dimanche 26 octobre : 18:00
Vermines Interdit -12 ans• 1h 46min
Réalisation :Sébastien Vaniček
Casting :Théo Christine, Sofia Lesaffre, Jérôme Niel
Genre :Épouvante-horreur
Jeudi 30 octobre : 20:30 – Lundi 3 novembre : 20:40
Longlegs Interdit -12 ans • 1h 41min
Réalisation : Osgood Perkins
Casting : Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood
Genre : Thriller, Épouvante-horreur
Mercredi 29 octobre : 20:40 – Mardi 4 novembre : 20:30
Twilight – Chapitre 1 : fascination 2h 10min
Réalisation : Catherine Hardwicke
Casting : Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner
Genre : Fantastique, Romance
Samedi 1 novembre : 17:00
Twilight – Chapitre 2 : tentation 2h 10min
Réalisation : Chris Weitz
Casting : Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner
Genre : Romance, Fantastique, Aventure
Samedi 1 novembre : 19:30
Twilight – Chapitre 3 : hésitation 2h 4min
Réalisation : David Slade
Casting : Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner
Genre : Fantastique, Romance
Samedi 1 novembre : 22:00
Twilight – Chapitre 4 : Révélation 1ère partie 1h 57min
Réalisation :Bill Condon
Casting :Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner
Genre :Fantastique, Romance
Dimanche 2 novembre : 18:20
Twilight – Chapitre 5 : Révélation 2e partie 1h 55min
Réalisation :Bill Condon
Casting :Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner
Genre :Fantastique, Romance, Aventure, Drame
Dimanche 2 novembre : 20:40
Le cinéma L’Epée de Bois se transforme en maison hantée ! Pendant deux semaines, programmation Halloween : nous vous proposons un large assortiments de films d’horreur, du plus léger au plus sombre, du plus connu au plus confidentiel… Pour de grands frissons et de petites peurs !
Du mercredi 15 octobre 2025 au dimanche 02 novembre 2025 :
payant Public jeunes et adultes. A partir de 11 ans.
Cinéma L’Epée de Bois 100, rue Mouffetard 75005 Paris
