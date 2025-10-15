Octorreur à L’Epée de Bois Cinéma L’Epée de Bois Paris

Octorreur à L’Epée de Bois Cinéma L’Epée de Bois Paris mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

Haute tension Interdit -16 ans• 1h 31min

Réalisation : Alexandre Aja

Casting :Cécile de France, Maïwenn, Philippe Nahon

Genre :Thriller, Épouvante-horreur

Mercredi 15 octobre : 20:40 – Samedi 18 octobre : 18:50

La Nuit du chasseur 1h 32min

Réalisation : Charles Laughton

Casting :Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish

Genre :Thriller, Drame, Épouvante-horreur

Vendredi 17 octobre : 18:00 – Samedi 18 octobre : 20:45

The Thing Interdit -12 ans• 1h 48min

Réalisation : John Carpenter

Casting :Kurt Russell, T.K. Carter, Wilford Brimley

Genre :Épouvante-horreur, Science fiction

Mercredi 22 octobre : 20:30 – Vendredi 24 octobre : 18:30

Prince des ténèbres Interdit -12 ans •1h 42min

Réalisation :John Carpenter

Casting :Donald Pleasence, Jameson Parker, Victor Wong

Genre :Épouvante-horreur

Vendredi 24 octobre : 20:40 – Dimanche 26 octobre : 18:00

Vermines Interdit -12 ans• 1h 46min

Réalisation :Sébastien Vaniček

Casting :Théo Christine, Sofia Lesaffre, Jérôme Niel

Genre :Épouvante-horreur

Jeudi 30 octobre : 20:30 – Lundi 3 novembre : 20:40

Longlegs Interdit -12 ans • 1h 41min

Réalisation : Osgood Perkins

Casting : Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood

Genre : Thriller, Épouvante-horreur

Mercredi 29 octobre : 20:40 – Mardi 4 novembre : 20:30

Twilight – Chapitre 1 : fascination 2h 10min

Réalisation : Catherine Hardwicke

Casting : Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Genre : Fantastique, Romance

Samedi 1 novembre : 17:00

Twilight – Chapitre 2 : tentation 2h 10min

Réalisation : Chris Weitz

Casting : Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Genre : Romance, Fantastique, Aventure

Samedi 1 novembre : 19:30

Twilight – Chapitre 3 : hésitation 2h 4min

Réalisation : David Slade

Casting : Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Genre : Fantastique, Romance

Samedi 1 novembre : 22:00

Twilight – Chapitre 4 : Révélation 1ère partie 1h 57min

Réalisation :Bill Condon

Casting :Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner

Genre :Fantastique, Romance

Dimanche 2 novembre : 18:20

Twilight – Chapitre 5 : Révélation 2e partie 1h 55min

Réalisation :Bill Condon

Casting :Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Genre :Fantastique, Romance, Aventure, Drame

Dimanche 2 novembre : 20:40

Le cinéma L’Epée de Bois se transforme en maison hantée ! Pendant deux semaines, programmation Halloween : nous vous proposons un large assortiments de films d’horreur, du plus léger au plus sombre, du plus connu au plus confidentiel… Pour de grands frissons et de petites peurs !

Du mercredi 15 octobre 2025 au dimanche 02 novembre 2025 :

payant Public jeunes et adultes. A partir de 11 ans.

début : 2025-10-15T02:00:00+02:00

fin : 2025-11-03T00:59:59+01:00

Date(s) :

Cinéma L’Epée de Bois 100, rue Mouffetard 75005 Paris

https://www.cine-epeedebois.fr/events/50946-octorreur/