Odysséus, mon Ulysse à moi théâtre – La Loupe 23 juin 2025 20:30

Eure-et-Loir

Odysséus, mon Ulysse à moi théâtre La Loupe Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-23 20:30:00

fin : 2025-06-23

Date(s) :

2025-06-23

Dans le cadre de son festival « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA!, le spectacle de théâtre Odysséus, mon Ulysse à moi est proposé à 20h30 à l’auditorium de La Loupe.

Tous publics

.

La Loupe 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 09 11 08 97

English :

As part of its « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA! » festival, the theater show Odysséus, mon Ulysse à moi is presented at 8:30pm at the La Loupe auditorium.

All audiences

German :

Im Rahmen des Festivals « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA! » wird um 20:30 Uhr im Auditorium von La Loupe das Theaterstück Odysséus, mon Ulysse à moi aufgeführt.

Für alle Altersgruppen

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA! », lo spettacolo teatrale Odysséus, mon Ulysse à moi (Ulisse, il mio Ulisse personale) va in scena alle 20.30 nell’auditorium La Loupe.

Tutti gli spettatori

Espanol :

¡En el marco del festival « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA!, el espectáculo Odysséus, mon Ulysse à moi (Odiseo, mi Ulises) se representa a las 20.30 h en el auditorio de La Loupe.

Todos los públicos

L’événement Odysséus, mon Ulysse à moi théâtre La Loupe a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par OT DU PERCHE