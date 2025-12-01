OENO-BALADE AVEC LE DOMAINE DEPRADE-JORDA, Sorède

OENO-BALADE AVEC LE DOMAINE DEPRADE-JORDA

Mas St Joseph Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Début : Lundi 2025-12-31 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-06 14:00:00

2025-12-31 2026-01-07 2026-01-14 2026-01-21 2026-01-28 2026-02-04 2026-02-11 2026-02-18 2026-02-25 2026-03-04 2026-03-11 2026-03-18 2026-03-25 2026-04-01 2026-04-08 2026-04-15 2026-04-22 2026-04-29 2026-05-06 2026-05-13

Chaque mercredi, participez à la visite immersive du chai à Argelès-sur-Mer, avant de partir en covoiturage à la découverte du Mas Saint Joseph à Sorède. Cette escapade se conclut en beauté avec un repas gourmand en accord mets et vins, sublimé par des spécialités locales.

Tarif 40€, menu enfant 12€ (5 à 12 ans), sur réservation.

Mas St Joseph Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

Every Wednesday, take part in an immersive tour of the winery in Argelès-sur-Mer, before carpooling to Mas Saint Joseph in Sorède. The escapade concludes with a gourmet meal featuring wine and food pairings and local specialties.

Price 40?, children’s menu 12? (5 to 12 years), on reservation.

