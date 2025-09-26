Oktoberfest by V AND B Forbach

Oktoberfest by V AND B Forbach vendredi 26 septembre 2025.

Oktoberfest by V AND B

300 Rue Nationale Forbach Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-09-26 18:30:00

fin : 2025-09-26 22:30:00

2025-09-26

Découvre l’OKTOBERFEST chez V and B, l’un des plus gros évènements de l’année!

Au programme:

les plus grosses bières allemandes de l’Okto en fût et donc au becn comme si tu y étais !

concours de levé de CHOPE ou encore appelé MASS

Le traditionnel perçage du fut bois Paulaner par l’équipe ça va arroser !!!!

Tenue bavaroise

Les traditionnels bretzels

Les knacks seront de la partie.

Le groupe bavarois par excellence pour nous faire vibrer toute la soirée, JACKY MELODY

entrée gratuite, pas de réservation.Tout public

.

300 Rue Nationale Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 90 49 90 forbach@vandb.fr

English :

Discover OKTOBERFEST at V and B, one of the biggest events of the year!

On the program:

okto’s biggest German beers on tap, as if you were there!

cHOPE (or MASS) raising competition

The traditional Paulaner wooden barrel drilling by the Ça va arroser team !!!!

Bavarian dress

Traditional pretzels

Knacks will be on hand.

JACKY MELODY, the quintessential Bavarian band, will be on hand all evening

free admission, no reservations.

German :

Entdecke das OKTOBERFEST bei V and B, eine der größten Veranstaltungen des Jahres!

Auf dem Programm steht:

die größten deutschen Okto-Biere vom Fass und damit aus dem Schnabel, als ob du dabei wärst!

wettbewerb im CHOPE-Heben oder auch MASS genannt

Das traditionelle Anstechen des Paulaner Holzfasses durch das Team ça va arroserser !!!!

Bayerisches Outfit

Die traditionellen Brezeln

Auch die Knacker sind mit von der Partie.

Die bayerische Band par excellence, die uns den ganzen Abend lang einheizen wird, JACKY MELODY

freier Eintritt, keine Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Scoprite l’OKTOBERFEST al V and B, uno dei più grandi eventi dell’anno!

In programma:

le più grandi birre tedesche Okto alla spina, proprio come se foste lì!

gara di innalzamento del CHOPE (noto anche come MASSA)

La tradizionale foratura della botte di legno Paulaner da parte del team ça va arroser !!!!

Abito bavarese

Pretzel tradizionali

I knacks saranno presenti.

JACKY MELODY, la band bavarese per eccellenza, sarà presente tutta la sera

ingresso libero, senza prenotazione.

Espanol :

Descubra OKTOBERFEST en el V y B, uno de los mayores acontecimientos del año

En el programa

las mayores cervezas Okto alemanas de barril, ¡como si estuvieras allí!

concurso de levantamiento de CHOPE (también conocido como MASS)

¡¡¡¡La tradicional perforación del barril de madera Paulaner por el equipo ça va arroser !!!!

Vestimenta bávara

Pretzels tradicionales

Los knacks estarán allí

JACKY MELODY, la banda bávara por excelencia, estará presente toda la noche

entrada gratuita, no es necesario reservar.

L’événement Oktoberfest by V AND B Forbach a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par FORBACH TOURISME