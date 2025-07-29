OLYMPIADES AQUATIQUES La Canourgue
OLYMPIADES AQUATIQUES La Canourgue mardi 29 juillet 2025.
Piscine municipale La Canourgue Lozère
Début : 2025-07-29 20:00:00
fin : 2025-07-29 22:00:00
2025-07-29
La piscine de La Canourgue vous invite à des Olympiades aquatiques de 20h à 22h ! Mini jeux au programme.
Tarif 3€
Obligation de savoir nager.
Piscine municipale La Canourgue 48500 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 32 82 37
English :
The La Canourgue swimming pool invites you to an aquatic Olympics from 8pm to 10pm! Mini games on the program.
Price: 3?
Must know how to swim.
German :
Das Schwimmbad in La Canourgue lädt Sie von 20.00 bis 22.00 Uhr zu einer Wasserolympiade ein! Minispiele stehen auf dem Programm.
Preis: 3 ?
Sie müssen schwimmen können.
Italiano :
La piscina di La Canourgue vi invita a partecipare alle Olimpiadi acquatiche dalle 20.00 alle 22.00! Mini giochi in programma.
Prezzo: 3?
È necessario saper nuotare.
Espanol :
La piscina de La Canourgue te invita a unas olimpiadas acuáticas de 20:00 a 22:00 Mini juegos en el programa.
Precio: 3?
Hay que saber nadar.
