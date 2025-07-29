OLYMPIADES AQUATIQUES La Canourgue

OLYMPIADES AQUATIQUES La Canourgue mardi 29 juillet 2025.

Piscine municipale La Canourgue Lozère

Début : 2025-07-29 20:00:00

fin : 2025-07-29 22:00:00

2025-07-29

La piscine de La Canourgue vous invite à des Olympiades aquatiques de 20h à 22h ! Mini jeux au programme.

Tarif 3€

Obligation de savoir nager.

Piscine municipale La Canourgue 48500 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 32 82 37

English :

The La Canourgue swimming pool invites you to an aquatic Olympics from 8pm to 10pm! Mini games on the program.

Price: 3?

Must know how to swim.

German :

Das Schwimmbad in La Canourgue lädt Sie von 20.00 bis 22.00 Uhr zu einer Wasserolympiade ein! Minispiele stehen auf dem Programm.

Preis: 3 ?

Sie müssen schwimmen können.

Italiano :

La piscina di La Canourgue vi invita a partecipare alle Olimpiadi acquatiche dalle 20.00 alle 22.00! Mini giochi in programma.

Prezzo: 3?

È necessario saper nuotare.

Espanol :

La piscina de La Canourgue te invita a unas olimpiadas acuáticas de 20:00 a 22:00 Mini juegos en el programa.

Precio: 3?

Hay que saber nadar.

