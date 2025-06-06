On the moon again – Murat, 6 juin 2025 19:00, Murat.

Cantal

On the moon again Place du Balat Murat Cantal

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-06 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-06 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-06

Rejoignez nous afin d’observer la lune aux instruments

.

Place du Balat

Murat 15300 Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 16 56 78 45

English :

Join us to observe the moon with instruments

German :

Schließen Sie sich uns an, um den Mond mit Instrumenten zu beobachten

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi per osservare la luna in modo strumentale

Espanol :

Acompáñenos en la observación instrumental de la luna

L’événement On the moon again Murat a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par Hautes Terres Tourisme