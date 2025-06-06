On the moon again – Murat, 6 juin 2025 19:00, Murat.
Rejoignez nous afin d’observer la lune aux instruments
Place du Balat
Murat 15300 Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 16 56 78 45
English :
Join us to observe the moon with instruments
German :
Schließen Sie sich uns an, um den Mond mit Instrumenten zu beobachten
Italiano :
Unitevi a noi per osservare la luna in modo strumentale
Espanol :
Acompáñenos en la observación instrumental de la luna
