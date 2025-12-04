One man show Eric Farrail dans Eric et Rock L’Appart café Bourg-lès-Valence

One man show Eric Farrail dans Eric et Rock

L'Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 18.5 – 18.5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-05 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-05 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-05

Ce spectacle, mélange d’humour et de performance musicale, met en scène la psychanalyse d’un rockeur.

L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 thierry.roudil@sfr.fr

English :

A blend of humor and musical performance, this show features the psychoanalysis of a rocker.

