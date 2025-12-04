One man show Eric Farrail dans Eric et Rock L’Appart café Bourg-lès-Valence
One man show Eric Farrail dans Eric et Rock L’Appart café Bourg-lès-Valence jeudi 5 mars 2026.
One man show Eric Farrail dans Eric et Rock
L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 18.5 – 18.5 – EUR
Début : 2026-03-05 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-05 20:30:00
2026-03-05
Ce spectacle, mélange d’humour et de performance musicale, met en scène la psychanalyse d’un rockeur.
L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 thierry.roudil@sfr.fr
English :
A blend of humor and musical performance, this show features the psychoanalysis of a rocker.
