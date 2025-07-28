One man show Gospel Asnières-la-Giraud

One man show Gospel Asnières-la-Giraud lundi 28 juillet 2025.

One man show Gospel

67 Av. Saint Jean d’Angély Asnières-la-Giraud Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-07-28 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-28 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-28

Récital Concert de Gospel traditionnel avec Mister BlaiZ
  .

67 Av. Saint Jean d’Angély Asnières-la-Giraud 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 59 49 18 

English :

false

German :

Konzertabend Traditionelles Gospelkonzert mit Mister BlaiZ

Italiano :

Concerto Gospel tradizionale con Mister BlaiZ

Espanol :

Concierto de gospel tradicional con Mister BlaiZ

L’événement One man show Gospel Asnières-la-Giraud a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme