One man show Gospel Asnières-la-Giraud
One man show Gospel Asnières-la-Giraud lundi 28 juillet 2025.
One man show Gospel
67 Av. Saint Jean d’Angély Asnières-la-Giraud Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-07-28 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-28 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-28
Récital Concert de Gospel traditionnel avec Mister BlaiZ
67 Av. Saint Jean d’Angély Asnières-la-Giraud 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 59 49 18
English :
German :
Konzertabend Traditionelles Gospelkonzert mit Mister BlaiZ
Italiano :
Concerto Gospel tradizionale con Mister BlaiZ
Espanol :
Concierto de gospel tradicional con Mister BlaiZ
