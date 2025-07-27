One man show Gospel salle des Fêtes Beaugeay

One man show Gospel salle des Fêtes Beaugeay dimanche 27 juillet 2025.

One man show Gospel

salle des Fêtes rue de Beauregard Beaugeay Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-27 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-27 22:00:00

2025-07-27

Récital Concert de Gospel traditionnel avec Mister BlaiZ.
salle des Fêtes rue de Beauregard Beaugeay 17620 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 59 49 18 

English : One man show Gospel

Traditional Gospel Concert with Mister BlaiZ.

German : Ein-Mann-Show Gospel

Konzertabend Traditionelles Gospelkonzert mit Mister BlaiZ.

Italiano : One man show Gospel

Concerto Gospel tradizionale con Mister BlaiZ.

Espanol : One man show Gospel

Concierto de Gospel tradicional con Mister BlaiZ.

L’événement One man show Gospel Beaugeay a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan