One man show Gospel église Saint-Gaudence Fouras jeudi 31 juillet 2025.

église Saint-Gaudence 7 rue du Général Leclerc 11 Fouras Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : Jeudi 2025-07-31 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-31 22:30:00

2025-07-31

Récital Concert de Gospel traditionnel avec Mister BlaiZ.
église Saint-Gaudence 7 rue du Général Leclerc 11 Fouras 17450 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 59 49 18 

English : One man show Gospel

Traditional Gospel Concert with Mister BlaiZ.

German : Ein-Mann-Show Gospel

Konzertabend Traditionelles Gospelkonzert mit Mister BlaiZ.

Italiano : One man show Gospel

Concerto Gospel tradizionale con Mister BlaiZ.

Espanol : One man show Gospel

Concierto de Gospel tradicional con Mister BlaiZ.

