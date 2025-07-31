One man show Gospel église Saint-Gaudence Fouras
One man show Gospel église Saint-Gaudence Fouras jeudi 31 juillet 2025.
One man show Gospel
église Saint-Gaudence 7 rue du Général Leclerc 11 Fouras Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Début : Jeudi 2025-07-31 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-31 22:30:00
2025-07-31
Récital Concert de Gospel traditionnel avec Mister BlaiZ.
église Saint-Gaudence 7 rue du Général Leclerc 11 Fouras 17450 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 15 59 49 18
English : One man show Gospel
Traditional Gospel Concert with Mister BlaiZ.
German : Ein-Mann-Show Gospel
Konzertabend Traditionelles Gospelkonzert mit Mister BlaiZ.
Italiano : One man show Gospel
Concerto Gospel tradizionale con Mister BlaiZ.
Espanol : One man show Gospel
Concierto de Gospel tradicional con Mister BlaiZ.
L’événement One man show Gospel Fouras a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan