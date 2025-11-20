One man show Sample mes rappeurs Bourg-lès-Valence

One man show Sample mes rappeurs

11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 24 EUR

Jeudi 2025-11-20 20:30:00

2025-11-20

Embarquez avec Eklips la boîte a rythme humaine pour un spectacle musical, inédit, drôle et surprenant.

English :

Embark with Eklips, the human rhythm box, for a musical show that’s original, funny and surprising.

German :

Begeben Sie sich mit Eklips, der menschlichen Rhythmusmaschine, auf eine musikalische, neuartige, lustige und überraschende Reise.

Italiano :

Salite a bordo di Eklips, la scatola del ritmo umana, per uno spettacolo musicale originale, divertente e sorprendente.

Espanol :

Suba a bordo de Eklips, la caja de ritmos humana, para disfrutar de un espectáculo musical original, divertido y sorprendente.

