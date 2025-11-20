One man show Sample mes rappeurs Bourg-lès-Valence
One man show Sample mes rappeurs Bourg-lès-Valence jeudi 20 novembre 2025.
One man show Sample mes rappeurs
11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 24 – 24 – 24 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi 2025-11-20 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-20 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-20
Embarquez avec Eklips la boîte a rythme humaine pour un spectacle musical, inédit, drôle et surprenant.
.
11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 thierry.roudil@sfr.fr
English :
Embark with Eklips, the human rhythm box, for a musical show that’s original, funny and surprising.
German :
Begeben Sie sich mit Eklips, der menschlichen Rhythmusmaschine, auf eine musikalische, neuartige, lustige und überraschende Reise.
Italiano :
Salite a bordo di Eklips, la scatola del ritmo umana, per uno spettacolo musicale originale, divertente e sorprendente.
Espanol :
Suba a bordo de Eklips, la caja de ritmos humana, para disfrutar de un espectáculo musical original, divertido y sorprendente.
L’événement One man show Sample mes rappeurs Bourg-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-08-09 par Valence Romans Tourisme