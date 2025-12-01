One man show Unstoppable L’Appart café Bourg-lès-Valence

One man show Unstoppable

L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 18.5 – 18.5 – 18.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-17 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-18 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-17

Dragueur maladroit, fêtard invétéré et sportif de haut niveau rien ne destinait Charly à monter sur scène…

Et pourtant, le voici dans un one-man show rythmé et plein d’énergie !

.

L’Appart café 11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 thierry.roudil@sfr.fr

English :

A clumsy flirt, an inveterate party animal and a top-class sportsman: nothing in Charly’s life was destined for the stage…

And yet, here he is in a fast-paced, high-energy one-man show!

German :

Charly ist ein ungeschickter Flirter, ein eingefleischter Partygänger und ein Spitzensportler: Nichts hätte Charly dazu bestimmt, auf der Bühne zu stehen…

Und doch ist er hier in einer rhythmischen und energiegeladenen Ein-Mann-Show!

Italiano :

Un flirt maldestro, un festaiolo incallito e uno sportivo di alto livello: nulla nella vita di Charly era destinato al palcoscenico…

Eppure eccolo in un one-man-show dal ritmo incalzante e ad alta energia!

Espanol :

Torpe ligón, juerguista empedernido y deportista de élite: nada en la vida de Charly estaba destinado al escenario… Y sin embargo, aquí está, en un espectáculo unipersonal de ritmo trepidante y lleno de energía.

Y sin embargo, ¡aquí está en un espectáculo unipersonal de ritmo trepidante y gran energía!

L’événement One man show Unstoppable Bourg-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-08-13 par Valence Romans Tourisme