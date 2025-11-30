One woman Show: Noëlle Perna / Mado fait son cabaret Espace Girodet Bourg-lès-Valence

One woman Show: Noëlle Perna / Mado fait son cabaret

Espace Girodet Allée André Revol Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-11-30 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30

Date(s) :

2025-11-30

Cette fois Mado décide de monter son spectacle de cabaret avec d’autres artistes. Seront-ils pistonnés ? Mais surtout… seront ils talentueux ? Prenez des risques et venez le découvrir en même temps qu’elle.

+33 4 75 43 38 88 contact@theatre-le-rhone.com

English :

This time Mado decides to put on her own cabaret show with other artists. Will they be sponsored? But above all? will they be talented? Take a chance and find out as she does.

German :

Dieses Mal beschließt Mado, ihr Kabarettprogramm mit anderen Künstlern aufzuführen. Werden sie Geld bekommen? Aber vor allem: Werden sie talentiert sein? Gehen Sie ein Risiko ein und entdecken Sie es gemeinsam mit ihr.

Italiano :

Questa volta Mado decide di mettere in scena il suo spettacolo di cabaret con altri artisti. Saranno sponsorizzati? Ma soprattutto avranno talento? Correte il rischio e scopritelo come lei.

Espanol :

Esta vez Mado decide montar su propio espectáculo de cabaret con otros artistas. ¿Serán patrocinados? Pero sobre todo, ¿tendrán talento? Arriésgate y descúbrelo como ella.

