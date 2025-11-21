One woman show Tel un phoénix ! Bourg-lès-Valence

One woman show Tel un phoénix !

11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 24 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-11-21 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-22 20:30:00

2025-11-21

Pourquoi on a tous l’impression d’avoir la plus bizarre des familles ?

11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 thierry.roudil@sfr.fr

English :

Why do we all feel like we have the weirdest family ever?

German :

Warum haben wir alle das Gefühl, die seltsamste Familie zu haben?

Italiano :

Perché tutti pensiamo di avere la famiglia più strana?

Espanol :

¿Por qué todos sentimos que tenemos la familia más extraña?

