One woman show Tel un phoénix ! Bourg-lès-Valence

11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 24 – 24 – 24 EUR
Début : Vendredi 2025-11-21 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-22 20:30:00
2025-11-21
Pourquoi on a tous l’impression d’avoir la plus bizarre des familles ?
11 quai Thannaron Bourg-lès-Valence 26500 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 42 96 65 thierry.roudil@sfr.fr
English :
Why do we all feel like we have the weirdest family ever?
German :
Warum haben wir alle das Gefühl, die seltsamste Familie zu haben?
Italiano :
Perché tutti pensiamo di avere la famiglia più strana?
Espanol :
¿Por qué todos sentimos que tenemos la familia más extraña?
