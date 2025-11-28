ONE YEAR ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LE LORD’S ! Lord’s Pub Nantes

ONE YEAR ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LE LORD’S ! Lord’s Pub Nantes vendredi 28 novembre 2025.

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2025-11-28 19:00 – 23:59

Gratuit : oui Tout public

ONE YEAR ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LE LORD’S !Viens fêter avec nous notre première année ?????????Rock’N Roll & Electro au programme !???? Le Lord’s Pub écossais I Un lieu authentique et festif où l’on se sent comme chez soi !https://www.instagram.com/huguestrichard/

Lord’s Pub Nantes 44100