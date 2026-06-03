Cournanel

OPEN CAVES 2026 CHÂTEAU DE BRASSE

Cournanel Aude

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-05

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

19h visite et animation musicale.

Visite de la glacière, du moulin, de l’aqueduc et du caveau. Foodtrucks et animation musicale sur la terrasse le long de l’Aude.

Entrée gratuite. Réservation conseillée.

Tarifs 4 € le verre, 18 € la bouteille CB, espèces et chèques

.

Cournanel 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 70 88 48 85 contact@chateaudebrasse.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

7pm: tour and musical entertainment.

Visit the ice house, mill, aqueduct and cellar. Foodtrucks and musical entertainment on the terrace along the Aude.

Free admission. Reservations recommended.

Prices: 4? a glass, 18? a bottle credit cards, cash and cheques

L’événement OPEN CAVES 2026 CHÂTEAU DE BRASSE Cournanel a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par