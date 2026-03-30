OPEN MIC AU BIKUBE Montpellier
OPEN MIC AU BIKUBE Montpellier jeudi 2 avril 2026.
OPEN MIC AU BIKUBE
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-02
fin : 2026-04-02
Date(s) :
2026-04-02
Artistes confirmés, passionnés ou curieux la scène est à vous.
Venez partager votre univers, tester vos titres, improviser et vibrer avec nous ✨
2h de live + 1h d’open mic pour une soirée riche en découvertes et en talents
Jeudi 2 avril Open Mic
19h30 22h30
Artistes confirmés, passionnés ou curieux la scène est à vous.
Venez partager votre univers, tester vos titres, improviser et vibrer avec nous ✨
2h de live + 1h d’open mic pour une soirée riche en découvertes et en talents .
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Whether you’re a seasoned performer, an enthusiast or just curious, the stage is yours.
Come and share your universe, test your tracks, improvise and vibrate with us?
2h live + 1h open mic for an evening rich in discovery and talent
L’événement OPEN MIC AU BIKUBE Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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