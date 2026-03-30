OPEN MIC AU BIKUBE

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-02

fin : 2026-04-02

Date(s) :

2026-04-02

Artistes confirmés, passionnés ou curieux la scène est à vous.

Venez partager votre univers, tester vos titres, improviser et vibrer avec nous ✨

2h de live + 1h d’open mic pour une soirée riche en découvertes et en talents

Jeudi 2 avril Open Mic

19h30 22h30

Artistes confirmés, passionnés ou curieux la scène est à vous.

Venez partager votre univers, tester vos titres, improviser et vibrer avec nous ✨

2h de live + 1h d’open mic pour une soirée riche en découvertes et en talents .

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Whether you’re a seasoned performer, an enthusiast or just curious, the stage is yours.

Come and share your universe, test your tracks, improvise and vibrate with us?

2h live + 1h open mic for an evening rich in discovery and talent

L’événement OPEN MIC AU BIKUBE Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER