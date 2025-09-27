Open national du Grand Lyon Football de table Complexe sportif de la Moleye Chasse-sur-Rhône

Open national du Grand Lyon Football de table Complexe sportif de la Moleye Chasse-sur-Rhône samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Open national du Grand Lyon Football de table

Complexe sportif de la Moleye Chemin de Charmotte Chasse-sur-Rhône Isère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-27
fin : 2025-09-28

Date(s) :
2025-09-27

Chasse-sur-Rhône accueille l’Open National de Football de Table.
  .

Complexe sportif de la Moleye Chemin de Charmotte Chasse-sur-Rhône 38670 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 24 48 00  communication.mairie@chasse-sur-rhone.fr

English :

Chasse-sur-Rhône hosts the National Table Football Open.

German :

In Chasse-sur-Rhône finden die National Open im Tischfußball statt.

Italiano :

Chasse-sur-Rhône ospita l’Open nazionale di calcio da tavolo.

Espanol :

Chasse-sur-Rhône acoge el Open Nacional de Futbolín.

L’événement Open national du Grand Lyon Football de table Chasse-sur-Rhône a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Office de Tourisme de Vienne Condrieu Agglomération