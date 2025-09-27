Open national du Grand Lyon Football de table Complexe sportif de la Moleye Chasse-sur-Rhône
Complexe sportif de la Moleye Chemin de Charmotte Chasse-sur-Rhône Isère
Chasse-sur-Rhône accueille l’Open National de Football de Table.
Complexe sportif de la Moleye Chemin de Charmotte Chasse-sur-Rhône 38670 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 24 48 00 communication.mairie@chasse-sur-rhone.fr
English :
Chasse-sur-Rhône hosts the National Table Football Open.
German :
In Chasse-sur-Rhône finden die National Open im Tischfußball statt.
Italiano :
Chasse-sur-Rhône ospita l’Open nazionale di calcio da tavolo.
Espanol :
Chasse-sur-Rhône acoge el Open Nacional de Futbolín.
