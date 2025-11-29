Opéra au Cinéma La Bohème Romans-sur-Isère

Opéra au Cinéma La Bohème Romans-sur-Isère samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Opéra au Cinéma La Bohème

14 place Jean Jaures Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Début : 2025-11-29 18:55:00

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Donné par le Metropolitan Opera en HD Live, l’opéra La Bohème est projeté à Romans-sur-Isère. L’histoire se passe à Paris où 4 amis , tous artistes, affrontent comme ils peuvent le froid de l’hiver. Opéra donné dans le cadre d’Opéra au Cinéma.

14 place Jean Jaures Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 94 32

English :

Performed by the Metropolitan Opera in HD Live, the opera La Bohème is shown in Romans-sur-Isère. The story takes place in Paris, where 4 friends, all artists, face the cold winter as best they can. Opera given as part of Opéra au Cinéma.

German :

Die Oper La Bohème wird von der Metropolitan Opera in HD Live in Romans-sur-Isère gezeigt. Die Geschichte spielt in Paris, wo vier Freunde, die alle Künstler sind, dem kalten Winter trotzen. Die Oper wird im Rahmen von « Opera au Cinema » aufgeführt.

Italiano :

Eseguita dal Metropolitan Opera in HD Live, l’opera La Bohème viene proiettata a Romans-sur-Isère. La storia si svolge a Parigi dove 4 amici, tutti artisti, affrontano il freddo inverno come meglio possono. Quest’opera fa parte del programma Opéra au Cinéma.

Espanol :

Interpretada por la Metropolitan Opera en HD Live, la ópera La Bohème se representa en Romans-sur-Isère. La historia se desarrolla en París, donde 4 amigos, todos artistas, afrontan como pueden el frío invierno. Esta ópera forma parte del programa Opéra au Cinéma.

L’événement Opéra au Cinéma La Bohème Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme