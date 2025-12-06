OPÉRA EN FÊTE Béziers

OPÉRA EN FÊTE

Allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Quatre voix et un piano célèbrent Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet… et Offenbach, avec des artistes liés à l’Académie fondée par Michel Plasson.

Quatre voix d’exception et un piano, réunissant des artistes primés dans les plus grands concours ou liés à l’Académie Internationale de Musique Française fondée par Michel Plasson. Céline Laborie, Cécile Piovan, Valentin Thill, Joan Martin-Royo et Edwige Geoffroy rendent hommage aux chefs-d’œuvre de l’opéra. Au programme Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Rossini, Bizet… et la légèreté joyeuse d’Offenbach. .

Allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82 billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr

English :

Four voices and a piano celebrate Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet? and Offenbach, with artists associated with the Académie founded by Michel Plasson.

German :

Vier Stimmen und ein Klavier zelebrieren Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet? und Offenbach mit Künstlern, die mit der von Michel Plasson gegründeten Akademie verbunden sind.

Italiano :

Quattro voci e un pianoforte celebrano Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet e Offenbach, con artisti associati all’Accademia fondata da Michel Plasson.

Espanol :

Cuatro voces y un piano celebran a Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet? y Offenbach, con artistas asociados a la Academia fundada por Michel Plasson.

