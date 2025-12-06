OPÉRA EN FÊTE Béziers
OPÉRA EN FÊTE Béziers samedi 6 décembre 2025.
OPÉRA EN FÊTE
Allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Quatre voix et un piano célèbrent Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet… et Offenbach, avec des artistes liés à l’Académie fondée par Michel Plasson.
Quatre voix d’exception et un piano, réunissant des artistes primés dans les plus grands concours ou liés à l’Académie Internationale de Musique Française fondée par Michel Plasson. Céline Laborie, Cécile Piovan, Valentin Thill, Joan Martin-Royo et Edwige Geoffroy rendent hommage aux chefs-d’œuvre de l’opéra. Au programme Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Rossini, Bizet… et la légèreté joyeuse d’Offenbach. .
Allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82 billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr
English :
Four voices and a piano celebrate Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet? and Offenbach, with artists associated with the Académie founded by Michel Plasson.
German :
Vier Stimmen und ein Klavier zelebrieren Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet? und Offenbach mit Künstlern, die mit der von Michel Plasson gegründeten Akademie verbunden sind.
Italiano :
Quattro voci e un pianoforte celebrano Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet e Offenbach, con artisti associati all’Accademia fondata da Michel Plasson.
Espanol :
Cuatro voces y un piano celebran a Verdi, Mozart, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet? y Offenbach, con artistas asociados a la Academia fundada por Michel Plasson.
L’événement OPÉRA EN FÊTE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE