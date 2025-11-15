Orchestre Étoiles montantes Auditorium de la Louvière Épinal

Orchestre Étoiles montantes Auditorium de la Louvière Épinal samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Orchestre Étoiles montantes

Auditorium de la Louvière 11 rue de la Louvière Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-15 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Swann Van Rechem, direction

Jaewon Wee, violon

La rencontre entre Jaewon Wee, 1er prix du Concours International de Violon de Mirecourt 2023, et Swann van Rechem, Grand Prix du Concours International de Chefs d’Orchestre de Besançon de la même année, promet de faire des étincelles ! En particulier dans ce programme avec orchestre pensé comme un grand crescendo d’expressivité et de virtuosité. Venez passer un moment musical exceptionnel sous l’éclat de ces deux astres !

Programme

Henri Duparc Aux étoiles

Gustav Holst Song of the night

Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction et rondo capriccioso

Felix Mendelssohn Symphonie n°4 ItalienneTout public

15 .

Auditorium de la Louvière 11 rue de la Louvière Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 35 55 37

English :

Swann Van Rechem, conductor

Jaewon Wee, violin

The encounter between Jaewon Wee, 1st prizewinner of the Mirecourt International Violin Competition 2023, and Swann van Rechem, Grand Prizewinner of the Besançon International Conductors Competition of the same year, promises to be a sparkling one! Particularly in this orchestral program, conceived as a grand crescendo of expressiveness and virtuosity. Come and enjoy an exceptional musical moment under the radiance of these two stars!

Program

Henri Duparc Aux étoiles

Gustav Holst Song of the night

Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction and rondo capriccioso

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 « Italian

German :

Swann Van Rechem, Leitung

Jaewon Wee, Violine

Die Begegnung zwischen Jaewon Wee, dem 1. Preis des Internationalen Violinwettbewerbs von Mirecourt 2023, und Swann van Rechem, dem Grand Prix des Internationalen Dirigentenwettbewerbs von Besançon aus demselben Jahr, verspricht Funken zu schlagen! Insbesondere in diesem Programm mit Orchester, das als großes Crescendo der Expressivität und Virtuosität gedacht ist. Genießen Sie einen außergewöhnlichen musikalischen Moment unter dem Glanz dieser beiden Sterne!

Programm

Henri Duparc Zu den Sternen

Gustav Holst Song of the night (Lied der Nacht)

Camille Saint-Saëns Introduktion und Rondo Capriccioso

Felix Mendelssohn Symphonie Nr. 4 « Italienische »

Italiano :

Swann Van Rechem, direttore d’orchestra

Jaewon Wee, violino

L’incontro tra Jaewon Wee, vincitore del primo premio del Concorso internazionale di violino di Mirecourt del 2023, e Swann van Rechem, vincitore del primo premio del Concorso internazionale per direttori d’orchestra di Besançon dello stesso anno, si preannuncia scintillante! Soprattutto in questo programma orchestrale, concepito come un grande crescendo di espressività e virtuosismo. Venite a godervi un momento musicale eccezionale sotto lo splendore di queste due stelle!

Programma

Henri Duparc Alle stelle

Gustav Holst Canto della notte

Camille Saint-Saëns Introduzione e rondò capriccioso

Felix Mendelssohn Sinfonia n. 4 « Italiana

Espanol :

Swann Van Rechem, director

Jaewon Wee, violín

El encuentro entre Jaewon Wee, 1er premio del Concurso Internacional de Violín de Mirecourt 2023, y Swann van Rechem, Gran Premio del Concurso Internacional de Directores de Orquesta de Besançon del mismo año, promete ser brillante Especialmente en este programa orquestal, concebido como un gran crescendo de expresividad y virtuosismo. ¡Vengan a disfrutar de un momento musical excepcional bajo el resplandor de estas dos estrellas!

Programa

Henri Duparc A las estrellas

Gustav Holst Canción de la noche

Camille Saint-Saëns Introducción y rondó capriccioso

Felix Mendelssohn Sinfonía nº 4 « Italiana

L’événement Orchestre Étoiles montantes Épinal a été mis à jour le 2025-07-09 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION