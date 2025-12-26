ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE MONTPELLIER Castelnaudary

ORCHESTRE NATIONAL DE MONTPELLIER

Trois compositeurs et une compositrice explorent chacun à leur manière le jeu des contrastes, des reflets, des éclats.

Sophie Gail, l’une des rares compositrices de son époque, ouvre le concert avec l’ouverture des Deux Jaloux, une œuvre vive et théâtrale, dans l’esprit des opéras comiques de son temps.

Étienne-Nicolas Méhul remporta un grand succès avec l’opéra-comique Stratonice, oscillant entre gravité et lyrisme. Puis, Beethoven, dont la Romance pour violon et orchestre n° 2 distille une douce mélancolie, suspend le temps avant de déployer son énergie créatrice dans l’ouverture des Créatures de Prométhée.

Quant à Mozart, il insuffle à ce concert la jeunesse pétillante de sa Symphonie n° 29, toute en légèreté et en clarté.

– Sophie Gail (1775 1819) Les Deux Jaloux Ouverture

– Étienne-Nicolas Méhul (1763 1817) Stratonice Ouverture

– Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 1827) Romance pour violon et orchestre n° 2 en fa majeur opus 50

– Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 1791) Symphonie n° 29 en la majeur KV 201

– Ludwig van Beethoven Les Créatures de Prométhée opus 43 Ouverture

Three male and one female composer each explore in their own way the play of contrasts, reflections and sparkles.

Sophie Gail, one of the few female composers of her time, opens the concert with the overture to Les Deux Jaloux, a lively, theatrical work in the spirit of the comic operas of her time.

Étienne-Nicolas Méhul enjoyed great success with the comic opera Stratonice, oscillating between gravity and lyricism. Then Beethoven, whose Romance for violin and orchestra No. 2 distills a gentle melancholy, suspends time before unleashing his creative energy in the overture to Les Créatures de Prométhée.

As for Mozart, he infuses this concert with the sparkling youthfulness of his Symphony No. 29, all lightness and clarity.

– Sophie Gail (1775 ? 1819) Les Deux Jaloux ? Overture

– Étienne-Nicolas Méhul (1763 ? 1817) Stratonice ? Overture

– Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 ? 1827) Romance for violin and orchestra No. 2 in F major Op. 50

– Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 ? 1791) Symphony No. 29 in A major KV 201

– Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus opus 43 ? Overture

