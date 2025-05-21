ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE RADIO FRANCE HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse

ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE RADIO FRANCE

HALLE AUX GRAINS 1 place Dupuy Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 100 EUR

Début : 2026-03-14 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-14 22:00:00

2026-03-14

Star du piano, Yefim Bronfman nous emporte au cœur du romantisme. C’est l’expression conquérante, mais aussi le caractère intimiste du Concerto de Schumann que le pianiste nous révèle.

Un autre chef-d’œuvre nous attend durant la soirée il nous raconte l’histoire du pantin Petrouchka de Stravinsky. Sous la baguette de Tugan Sokhiev, la lutte promet d’être épique ! 20 .

English :

Piano star Yefim Bronfman takes us to the heart of Romanticism. The pianist reveals both the conquering expression and the intimate character of Schumann?s Concerto.

German :

Yefim Bronfman, der Star unter den Pianisten, entführt uns in die Romantik. Der Pianist zeigt uns den erobernden Ausdruck, aber auch den intimen Charakter des Schumann-Konzerts.

Italiano :

La star del pianoforte Yefim Bronfman ci porta nel cuore del Romanticismo. Il pianista rivela sia l’espressione conquistatrice che il carattere intimo del Concerto di Schumann.

Espanol :

La estrella del piano Yefim Bronfman nos lleva al corazón del Romanticismo. El pianista revela tanto la expresión conquistadora como el carácter íntimo del Concierto de Schumann.

